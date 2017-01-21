Man found shot in car, homicide investigating - KMOV.com

Man found shot in car, homicide investigating

Posted: Updated:
(Credit: KMOV) (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound on Saturday.

Police said a caller reported a vehicle stopped at the intersection of Hodiamont and Lotus around 7:50 p.m. with severe damage. Upon arrival, authorities found 46-year-old Lawrence Wheeler located inside the driver's seat. 

Wheeler was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced as deceased. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly