Man found shot in car, homicide investigating

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound on Saturday.

Police said a caller reported a vehicle stopped at the intersection of Hodiamont and Lotus around 7:50 p.m. with severe damage. Upon arrival, authorities found 46-year-old Lawrence Wheeler located inside the driver's seat.

Wheeler was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced as deceased.

The investigation is ongoing.

