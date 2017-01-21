Suspect charged, victim identified in Collinsville homicide

Montrea Marshall, 21, was allegedly shot and killed in Collinsville by Kaleb Freeman, 23, of Carbondale. Credit: Collinsville PD

Kaleb Freeman, 23, of Carbondale is charged with first-degree murder. He allegedly fatally shot Montrea Marshall, 21, in Collinsville. Credit: Collinsville PD

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A suspect has been charged in the death of Montrea Marshall, 21, which occurred outside of a Collinsville apartment complex Saturday morning.

Kaleb Freeman, 23, of Carbondale is charged with first-degree murder.

According to the Collinsville Police Department, officers responded to a call of shots fired outside and apartment building in the 800 block of Morrison. When officers arrived, they found Marshall suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities allege Freeman and a female passenger left Carbondale Saturday morning and arrived at the apartment complex just before noon. Freeman then got out to meet Marshall while the passenger stayed in the car.

Freeman and Marshall then got into an argument near a stairwell, police say, before Freeman shot him in the chest.

Freeman was arrested Monday night in Carbondale.

