Elderly man with medical issues found safe

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police have announced 90-year-old John 'Jack' Byrne has been found safe.

He was missing for several hours Saturday. At this time, authorities have not released any new details about his disappearance.

Byrne was last seen Saturday morning around 8:45 a.m. in the 700 block of Lake Lane.

He left the residence on foot wearing a black and brown knit skull cap, a blue and black fleece zipper jacket, a blue long-sleeved t-shirt, black jogging pants, white socks and white tennis shoes.

Byrne has medical issues, walks with a shuffle, and wears a ‘Medic Alert’ bracelet.

He is known to frequent the Central West End the areas near Union and Lindell, Portland Place, and Union and Waterman.

Anyone who sees Jack is asked to call 911.

