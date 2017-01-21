Tyrone Butler Jr. charged with kidnapping, assaulting 12-year-old girl

Tyrone Butler is facing several charges in connection to the kidnapping of a 12-year-old girl. (Credit: KMOV).

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Tyrone Butler, 20, has been charged in the abduction a 12-year-old girl.

The victim was kidnapped while walking to school on January 11. Authorities located the girl more than two days later in a vacant house not far from her home.

The children of this community deserve to be safe when they leave their homes to walk to school. We as a community must do everything in our power to protect our children so they can lead healthy, productive, happy lives. I encourage those who are willing to come together to protect their neighborhoods and fight crime to contact my office and help us build a strong St. Louis -- Kim Gardner, St. Louis City Circuit Attorney

Butler is facing charges of assault, armed criminal action, and kidnapping. He is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

