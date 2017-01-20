2017 Country Megaticket lineup announced

The 2017 Country Megaticket presented by Bandana's Bar-B-Q lineup has been announced, and it should be quite the summer.

The concert series kicks off at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on Saturday, June 3 with Luke Bryan. Florida Georgia Line comes to town on Sunday, June 25 joined by a familiar face, Nelly. Jason Aldean will perform on Friday, July 21, followed by Dierks Bentley on Saturday, July 29, and rounding out the lineup is Lady Antebellum on Friday, Aug. 18, and Brad Paisley on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Country music fans eager to get their hands on tickets can do so starting on Friday, Jan. 27 at 10:00 a.m., according to a press release.

Tickets can be bought at megaticket.com, the Gold's Gym Box Office at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater or over the phone at 1-800-745-3000. It's worth noting that there are no services fees during the first week of sales if tickets are bought at the box office.

Prices vary from $145 to $625 depending on the package you purchase, and all prices include parking.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.