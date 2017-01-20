Demonstrations take place across St. Louis area on inauguration day

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Demonstrations were planned across the St. Louis area in response to President Trump’s Inauguration in Washington, D.C. Friday.

Students at SIUE walked out of class around noon to call on more young people to get involved and take political action. Students participated for various reasons including concern over what a Trump presidency could mean for their immigrant families.

All students stressed the time for whining is over and now is the time to act.

“It’s really about getting young people involved in politics… politicians don’t care about young people because they know they won’t vote…and until we change that, we’re never going to get the jobs we deserve on climate change, school funding… issues young people care about,” said Zack Nunn a student who participated in the demonstration.

A demonstration was also planned for Friday evening in downtown St. Louis.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved