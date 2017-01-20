Two minors taken into custody in Belleville carjacking case

Belleville Police responded to an aggravated vehicular hijacking call on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred at the Memorial Metro Link Station located at 1351 Frank Scott Parkway just before 9:00 p.m., according to police.

Authorities said one suspect was armed with a gun and approached the victim while he was sitting in his vehicle. The other ordered the victim out of his vehicle. Both suspects then entered the car and fled the scene. Nobody was injured.

Cahokia Police later located the vehicle in the 1600 block of Pontiac Drive, and found two 15-year-old males inside. They were taken into custody without incident, police said.

A handgun was recovered from the vehicle, and Belleville detectives are continuing the investigation.

Anyone with more information regarding the incident is asked to call the Belleville Police Department or Crimestoppers.

