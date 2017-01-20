Two Lincoln County residents charged with delivery of Fentanyl

Haley Crocker has been charged with delivery of Fentanyl. (Credit: KMOV).

Matthew Cavin has been charged with delivery of Fentanyl.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two Lincoln County residents have been charged with delivery of Fentanyl after detectives received a community top of drug activity at a residence.

On January 18, 2017, detectives executed a search warrant in the first block of Dorothy Drive in Troy, MO. During the search, detectives seized a clear plastic bag with a white powdery substance that tested positive for Fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a sedative that when abused can have a heroin-like effect. Detectives also seized syringes, scales, smoking devices, plastic bags, and a small bag of heroin from the home.

Matthew Cavin, 36, and Haley Crocker, 22, both of Troy, have been charged with two counts of felony delivery of a controlled substance. Crocker is currently being held in the Lincoln County Jail under a $25,000 cash-only bond. Calvin posted a $25,000 cash-only bond and was released from the Lincoln County Jail.

