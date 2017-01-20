Checking on St. Louis City's crime prevention plan

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The city of St. Louis is one year into two year strategic crime plan to attack and reduce crime in some of St. Louis’ most dangerous neighborhoods.

Carl Filler is one of the city leaders who helped device the detailed plan to help eradicate crime in 15 of the city most dangers neighborhoods. Of the 15 neighborhoods, 12 are located in north city and the remaining three are in south city. Mayor Slay and a group of aldermen officially laid out the plan in 2015.

Filler said under the plan they have added more youth programs and more homicide detectives. Chief Dotson said the overall crime has dropped by 4 percent and crime in 10 of the 15 most dangerous neighborhoods has dropped as well.

Another important part of the plan is primary prevention which focuses on improving the overall well-being of individuals.

