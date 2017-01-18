Former Tuskegee Airman's life celebrated Wednesday in St. Louis

A former Tuskegee Airman was laid to rest Wednesday after leaving quite the impact on those he came in contact with throughout his 94 years of life.

Dr. Arthur W. Ward was just a sophomore in college when he joined the Tuskegee Airmen, the first African Americans to serve as military pilots in the United States Armed Forces. He would go on to serve the country in World War II, just one of the many ways he would bring meaning to his life and the lives of those around him.

After serving, Ward returned to college, eventually getting his master's degree and doctorate in industrial education. He would then teach at schools in Kansas and Missouri before spending most of his career on the faculty of Southern University in Baton Rouge.

According to Ward's family, he was a man who taught everyone he met to succeed.

At a chapel in North St. Louis on Wednesday, his life was celebrated in front of friends, family, and the members of the St. Louis Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen.

