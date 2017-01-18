Ballwin woman killed in Eureka accident

Highway 109 at Angelica Woods Lane has reopened after being closed for hours following an accident that left a woman dead.

Just after 2 p.m., officers from the St. Louis County Police Department responded to a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 109 and Angelica Woods Lane. Upon their arrival, officers found two cars that had been involved in a head-on collision. One of the vehicles was overturned. One of the cars was traveling northbound and the other car was traveling southbound when the accident occurred.

An adult female, who was the driver of the overturned vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. She has since been identified as 66 year-old Kathleen Ross of Ballwin.

An adult male, who was driving the other vehicle involved in the crash, was transported to a local hospital and is cooperating with authorities.

The accident remains under investigation.

While the highway remains closed between Eureka High School and Old State Road, drivers are asked to avoid the area and use Highway 141 if possible.

The high school says the closure may delay buses because drivers can only go south on Route 109 from the school.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.