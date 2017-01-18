Jewish Community Center evacuated due to bomb threat

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Jewish Community Center in Creve Coeur was evacuated after a bomb threat.

There are reports that 25 Jewish Community Centers across the country received bomb threats Wednesday. None of the threats have been substantiated.

Police searched the property, but found no bomb. Everyone was allowed to go back inside around 12:40 p.m.

