Arrest made after Chicago-area man killed outside downtown residence

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis man has been arrested and charged in a deadly shooting in downtown St. Louis.

Police said Phabion Harshaw, 29, of Evanston, Illinois was killed outside a downtown St. Louis residence after responding to an acquaintance’s call for protection.

When Harshaw went to the home of an acquaintance in the 1600 block of Pine on January 14 after the friend said her boyfriend had become abusive. According to a witness, the suspect had come to retrieve his belongings and was outside talking with Harshaw when the witness heard a gunshot.

Harshaw was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital. He died as a result of his injuries on January 17.

Jordan Stuckey, 18, of the 2700 block of North Kingshighway was placed as 'wanted' in early February and was arrested this week.

Stuckey is charged with murder and armed criminal action.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved