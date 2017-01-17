Illinois State Senator pushing for sugar tax to help budget

If an Illinois State Senator gets her way, a tax on products such as packaged sodas, some coffees and teas—anything that is syrup based— would be implemented.

Senator Toi Hutchinson, a Democrat from Chicago, said she wants two-liter bottles of soda to be taxed an extra 70 cents, 12-packs to be taxed more than a dollar, and a 12-pack of tea would be taxed more than $2.00.

So, where would that money go?

Hutchinson said it would help pay down the state budget, but the beverage industry feels differently and said it won’t happen.

News 4 will continue to follow and update this story as it unfolds.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved