Salvation Army fighting to stop drug addiction

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 91 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose.

The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center is working with the community to help men fight addiction and prevail in today’s society.

“We’re not sitting around in a circle all day. We’re talking about fats. We’re getting into the issue,” said Robert Woods.

Woods is the Intake Coordinator that helps men take part of the 180-day rehab program.

“I was battling heroin for 17 years. School, streets back and forth,” said Woods.

Back in 2014, he came to the rehab looking for redemption and has now recovered.

Funding for programs like this come from donations sold at Salvation Army thrift stores.

