St. Louis family heads to presidential inauguration

The Wasinger family will attend their first presidential inauguration on Friday. Credit: KMOV

A local family is looking forward to attending their first presidential inauguration Friday.

The Wasinger family leaves for Washington D.C. in three days. The family is involved in local politics and say after attending the Republican National Convention, this was an opportunity they couldn't pass up.

"We have never been to a presidential inauguration so we are very excited," said local attorney, David Wasinger, "Because we've been active with Republican politics, one of the Missouri congressmen allocated tickets for us so that allowed us to go to the inauguration."

David says he and his wife, Colleen, can't wait to share this experience with their two teenage boys

Wasinger said, "The boys went to the RNC with us and were more excited and more dialed into the convention that we thought they would be. They got to see each of the delegations including the Missouri delegation be called and announced that they were supporting President-elect Trump. It was an exciting time and a learning time for all of us."

It's an experience Wasinger says is important for the younger generation.

"This has been a historic election and I think this has historic consequences for our boys for any other children their age, so getting youth involved in the electoral process is very important," said Wasinger.

The family has high hopes for the country in the next four years.

"We're hoping President Trump brings people together and moves the country forward and this divisiveness stops," said Wasinger.

The inaugural events start at 8:00 a.m. St. Louis time on Friday.

