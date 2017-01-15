Police: Man dead after accidentally shooting self near SLU Hospital

Ambulance leaving the 1300 block of South Grand after a man accidentally shot himself Sunday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man is dead after he accidentally shot himself near St. Louis University Hospital late Sunday night.

Police said the man accidentally shot himself in the leg in the 1300 block of South Grand just after 8:05 p.m.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved