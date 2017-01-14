Fire breaks out at church in East St. Louis - KMOV.com

Fire breaks out at church in East St. Louis

(Credit: KMOV).

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A fire broke out at the Christ Redeemed Missionary Baptist Church in the 2400 block of Ridge in East St. Louis Saturday night.

Multiple agencies were called to help battle the fire around 10:30 p.m.

