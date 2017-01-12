Cardinals cancel Caravan stops ahead of potential ice storm - KMOV.com

Cardinals cancel Caravan stops ahead of potential ice storm

With less than 24 hours before an ice storm is expected to hit the St. Louis region, the Cardinals announced on Thursday evening that they've canceled Caravan stops on Friday and Saturday.

The canceled Caravan stops include Springfield, Mo. at both Hammons Field and JQH Arena, Memphis, Tenn., Champaign, Ill., Peoria, Ill., Columbia, Mo., Fulton, Mo., Joplin, Mo., Rolla, Mo., Jonesboro, Ark., Dyersburg, Tenn., and Quincy, Ill.

The team announced via Twitter that the scheduled stops for Sunday and Monday are still on, and they will continue to monitor the weather forecast.

Many fans may be disappointed to learn of the cancellations, and they aren't alone as Kolten Wong pointed out.

