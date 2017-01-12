Cardinals cancel Caravan stops ahead of potential ice storm

With less than 24 hours before an ice storm is expected to hit the St. Louis region, the Cardinals announced on Thursday evening that they've canceled Caravan stops on Friday and Saturday.

The canceled Caravan stops include Springfield, Mo. at both Hammons Field and JQH Arena, Memphis, Tenn., Champaign, Ill., Peoria, Ill., Columbia, Mo., Fulton, Mo., Joplin, Mo., Rolla, Mo., Jonesboro, Ark., Dyersburg, Tenn., and Quincy, Ill.

The team announced via Twitter that the scheduled stops for Sunday and Monday are still on, and they will continue to monitor the weather forecast.

Many fans may be disappointed to learn of the cancellations, and they aren't alone as Kolten Wong pointed out.

Bummed to hear about the #CardsCaravan being canceled Thank you for all who were coming please be safe! #GoCards — Kolten Wong (@KoltenWong) January 13, 2017

For more information regarding the Cardinals Caravan and their intended stops on Sunday and Monday, visit the Cardinals' website here.

