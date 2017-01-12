How first responders are preparing for a potential ice storm

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - First responders said they're ready for emergencies every day and the ice storm will be no different.

St. Louis City firefighters and St. Louis County police said they go through this every year. They have a solid plan in place and say you can count on them in an emergency.

St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said he's enhancing operations. They are adding two more EMDs and fire trucks to the road and increasing manpower.

"We've divided the city into a little different type of territory to respond so we don't have to run all over the city to limit our lengthy responses. It's just common practice we do it every year," said Jenkerson.

St. Louis County police are preparing much like everyone else, gasing up their cars and making sure they have enough supplies on hand.

"We're dispatched as we always are to any emergency and we're coming rest assured. The road conditions could effect our response from 30 seconds to a minute, just using that as an example, but we're coming and we'll be there," said Ben Granda, with St. Louis County Police.

Police said if you do get into an accident, stay in your car. The last thing they want is a domino effect.

Jenkerson said, "Give us room if you see lights and sirens, get out of the way because we can't stop as well as we normally can either in this ice"

The fire department is also asking people not to over use the EMS service and are reminding people that it's for traumatic situations.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.