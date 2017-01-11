Lake St. Louis Police searching for 'dangerous' man who fled following pursuit

The car in the creek at 364 and Mid Rivers Mall (Credit: KMOV)

Police on the scene of the search near 364 and Mid Rivers Mall Drive (Credit: KMOV)

Wendell Mosley Jr. is being sought by police in Lake St. Louis (Credit: Lake St. Louis Police)

The search is on for a man who stole a car and crashed it into a creek following a police pursuit early Wednesday morning.

It was a chaotic scene after a stolen vehicle, occupied by two people, fled from police when officers attempted to stop it.

Police chased after the car, but lost sight of it, and eventually found it crashed into a nearby creek.

They took one person into custody, but Mosley Jr. ran off. According to authorities, he is considered dangerous.

Now, police need your help in locating the man.

“He has been involved in other criminal activities, other similar activities with stealing,” Chris Digiuseppe of Lake St. Louis Police Department said.

The accident happened near Mid Rivers Mall Drive and Highway 364 around 1:40 Wednesday morning.

The car was stolen from the 10th block of Laurel Oaks Court last week.

That’s just one street over from Robert Allen’s house, who moved from Kentucky with his family two years ago.

“It's a violation of your privacy, start locking your doors more.” Allen said.

“There's violence everywhere in the world and just try to keep things locked and try to keep your family safe,” Allen continued. “Number one rules as a husband and father.”

He also feels he owes that same responsibility to looking out for his neighbors.

Allen said just across the street, another one of his neighbor’s cars was broken into.

For the safety of his family and his community, Allen said everyone needs to look out for each other.

Anyone with information regarding Mosley’s whereabouts should contact the Lake St. Louis Police Department at 636-625-8018.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved