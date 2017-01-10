Tarasenko named to third straight All-Star Game

Vladimir Tarasenko becomes the first Blue named to three straight All-Star games since Chris Pronger from 2000-02 (AP Photo/Billy Hurst)

With the Winter Classic celebration in the rear-view mirror, the 50th year of St. Louis Blues hockey is still going strong, as the team’s best player continues racking up accolades.

Vladimir Tarasenko was named to the Central division All-Star team Tuesday as the Blues lone representative for the Jan. 29th game in Los Angeles.

"He's earned it with his work," Ken Hitchcock said. "This has been his best all-around year."

Tarasenko is on pace for his most productive season of his NHL career points-wise, with 20 goals and 23 assists through 40 games. His previous best came last season when he tallied 74 points across 80 games.

This selection marks Tarasenko’s third year in a row as an All-Star, making him the first Blue with that distinction since Chris Pronger was picked for three consecutive games from 2000-02.

Joining Tarasenko on the Central division roster are Patrick Kane (CHI), rookie Patrik Laine (WPG), Nathan MacKinnon (COL), Tyler Seguin (DAL), Jonathan Toews (CHI), Duncan Keith (CHI), P.K. Subban (NSH), Ryan Suter (MIN), Corey Crawford (CHI) and Devan Dubnyk (MIN).

For Blues fans, it should be a treat to see No. 91 skating in the All-Star festivities alongside such talented players, particularly these from the Central who are usually considered bitter rivals.

