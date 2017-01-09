Ferguson PD investigating 2 homicides in 2017's first week

Ferguson police have had their hands full since the New Year as two homicides have taken place within the first week of the year.

On Saturday afternoon, 52-year old Roosevelt Philips was shot and killed in his home on La Motte Lane.

His wife, Loretta Phillips, says she found him when she came home from bingo, around 4:00 p.m.

"His body was against the door like I couldn't really get in, I peaked inside and saw his legs and stuff," said Phillips.

She says she doesn't feel at home anymore, as it's riddled with bullet holes.

"There are 5-6 bullet holes in my door by them shooting the door. Police speculate he was trying to keep whoever was trying to get in to him, he was trying to keep them out so that's why the door was shot up," said Phillips.

"It's our belief that there was some type of altercation which basically supports what I said previously, that we believe he was targeted," said Frank McCall, a commander at the Ferguson Police Department.

The homicide comes just three days after a man in his 20s was shot and killed in his home on Glenark. Police say in both cases, the victim was targeted.

McCall said, "That's what we're seeing now. As disappointing as that may be, we're still tasked with the job of clearing these crimes."

But there's still no one behind bars, and families are left looking for answers.

"They told me ‘we gonna get him, we gonna get him,’ so now it's a waiting game," said Phillips.

Please are asking anyone with more information about these homicides to call them.

