Trio accused of using websites to lure robbery victims

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Three people have been charged after authorities said they used online websites to lure men with the promise of sex before robbing them.

Sierra Holman, Antquello Young, and Nicholas Gansz have been charged with armed robbery and could face up to 30 years in prison. The trio’s crimes spread across multiple jurisdictions in Madison County. Authorities have already identified five victims and people there could be more.

Police say this case is just another reminder if you are planning to meet someone you met online for the first time, make sure you arrange to meet in a public place.

