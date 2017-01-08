Protestors speak out against right-to-work in wake of Greitens inauguration

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - In the wake of Eric Greitens inauguration as governor, protesters spoke out against right-to-work legislation that Greitens has said will be one of his top priorities when he gets into office.

Greitens will officially be sworn in as governor on Monday. On Tuesday, a house committee will begin the process of approving a right-to-work bill.

Some workers and labor unions have expressed their opposition for right-to-work legislation including several dozen people who marched through the Central West End today.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.