Pedestrian killed when struck by his own vehicle which had broken down

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A pedestrian was struck and killed early Sunday morning while attending to his stalled vehicle on Interstate 70.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 70 west of Zumbehl Road. Authorities say 45-year-old Damon Sleet of St. Louis was standing next to his vehicle which had stalled due to a mechanical issue. Sleet’s vehicle did not have lights or flashers turned on at the time.

A tractor trailer driver traveling along I-70 did not see Sleet’s vehicle and struck the vehicle. The vehicle then struck Sleet killing him.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.