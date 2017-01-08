Dallas Stars' plane makes emergency landing in St. Louis shortly after takeoff

The team plane for the Dallas Stars was forced to make an emergency landing shortly after takeoff at St. Louis Downtown Airport. (Credit: KMOV).

CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Dallas Stars team plane was forced to make an emergency landing at St. Louis Downtown Airport shortly after takeoff.

The team was in St. Louis after their game against the Blues on Saturday night. The plane, which was headed to LA, took off from St. Louis Downtown Airport shortly before 12 p.m. Sunday. About five minutes into the flight, the airport fire department was alerted of an emergency after the crew reported smoke in the cockpit.

The plane landed safely at the airport. There was never visible fire, just smoke and a burning smell.

According to the Dallas Stars twitter account, the team boarded a new plane around 3:30 p.m. and is currently on their way to Los Angles.

After an emergency landing after takeoff due to an electrical issue, the team has boarded a new plane and is currently traveling to LA. — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 8, 2017

The Stars will face the LA Kings tomorrow night.

