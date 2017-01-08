Candicci’s pulling together for long-time employee after house fire

A Candicci’s cook and his family lost everything due to a house fire just a few days after the holidays.The restaurant is now pulling together to get the community involved to help the Darryl Russell's family.

“I was like oh my God what happened? How did this happen?” said Russell.

Shortly after Darryl Russell returned from work, his kids told him they smelled gas throughout the home.

"I have a door right there in the kitchen and I opened up the door and the flames just engulfed me,” said Russell.

He bravely pushed his family to safety, including his three-day-old grandchild, through the second floor window.

"Everything that we own the home and we lost everything," said Russell.

Darryl’s Boss, Bob Candice has worked with him for 36 years and said he wants to help him anyway possible.

"I want to help him. That man will do anything for me, I want to be able to do anything for him,” said Candice.

The Dine Out event will take place on Mon. Jan 16 at the Candicci’s located at 100 N. Holloway Rd. in Ballwin, Mo.

If you would like to donate, visit the Russell family Go-Fund me by clicking here.

