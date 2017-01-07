Winterfest at the Arch ends tomorrow

CityArchRiver and the St. Louis Blues are partnering to bring an ice rink to the Arch grounds. (Credit: KMOV).

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – If you want to skate under the St. Louis Arch, tomorrow is your last chance as the Winterfest celebration wraps up Sunday.

Skating on the rink, which is made of synthetic ice, is free. Skate rental is $12 for adults and $7 for children under 10.

The rink will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

