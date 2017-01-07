After Allen welcomes first child, Hutton to start in goal Saturday

Jake Allen gets a break Saturday after a marathon couple days welcoming his first child into the world. (AP Photo/Billy Hurst)

Carter Hutton will start for the Blues against a division rival Saturday, but there’s nothing wrong with Jake Allen’s health.

Apart from some tired eyes, Allen is in great spirits after he and his girlfriend Shannon Adams welcomed their first child into the world Friday, a little girl named Lennon Everly Allen.

“It’s pretty special,” Allen said. “Best day of my life, and I know Shannon’s for sure, too. It was an amazing experience, like everyone that has a child knows. Definitely a memory for a lifetime."

As the last couple days have been pretty involved for Allen, Ken Hitchcock looks to his backup goaltender to give the Blues a chance to win Saturday night against the Stars, giving Allen some much-needed rest.

“I’m not gonna lie, I’m a little tired,” Allen said when asked how tough it would have been for him to play in the game. “I think after the game Thursday, I didn’t get any sleep Thursday night at all. Last night I got a few hours and definitely I’ll recover in the next couple days.”

The Blues are wearing their Winter Classic set Saturday, meaning Blues fans will get a chance to see Carter Hutton’s visually stimulating equipment in game action.

Dallas will be without one of its star scorers in Jamie Benn Saturday, a situation of which the Blues need to take advantage in a pivotal division game.

“You look at our division, how tight it’s been over the last few years, we know what’s at hand here,” Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo said. “They’re trying to catch us; we’re trying to move up. It’s a big opportunity for us right now. Obviously a big game against Chicago the other night, but we’ve gotta make sure–especially division games–that we’re taking advantage of getting these points here, because this division moves up and down pretty quickly.”

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.