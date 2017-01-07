Lindenwood Ice Rink reopen after hockey players treated for carbon monoxide poisoning

The Lindenwood Ice Rink has reopened after more than 19 women hockey players were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning Friday night.

The rink was closed after collegiate hockey players from the University of Wisconsin and Lindenwood University suffered carbon monoxide poisoning during a game Friday night.

Officials originally believed the cause was malfunctioning humidifiers at the arena, but now believe the the ice resurfacer may have leaked carbon monoxide.

Members of the men’s hockey team played on the ice one day prior. Alexander Carlsson said he did not feel right but thought it might just be him and not the rink that was making him feel ill.

“A lot of the guys felt light headed when we started skating harder…I think we had one guy throw up on Thursday and one on Friday, so it was pretty bad.”

Scott Queen, the Executive Director of Marketing and Communications of Lindenwood University, said the hockey game between the Lindenwood and the University of Wisconsin women's hockey teams ended between 9 and 9:30 p.m.

A player from Wisconsin had already left for the hospital after complaining of symptoms associated with carbon monoxide poisoning.

Queen said Wisconsin notified Lindenwood of the possible problem. Some Lindenwood players experienced symptoms, as well. Eighteen Lindenwood players drove to the hospital on their own as a precaution.

The Lindenwood players received oxygen treatment and were later released.

Queen said no one in the stands or at the other rink in the facility received treatment for carbon monoxide poisoning. It is unknown whether anyone attending the game or at the arena playing on the other rink received treatment on their own accord, either.

A high level of carbon monoxide is measured at a level of 10. The building was measured at a level of 200.

At this time, it is unknown whether the Wisconsin player remains at the hospital.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.