Increased security present at Lambert Airport after Ft. Lauderdale shooting

In St. Louis, security officials are on alert as airport officials boosted security after a shooting that killed five at Fort Lauderale's airport.

"People want to know that someone’s paying attention to their safety and I think the visibility goes a long way," said Lambert Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge.

More police were patrolling the terminals Friday night and K-9 officers were checking people out as they were checking in.

"It's not because we have a heightened threat or there's a threat this is happening elsewhere. It's really for ease of comfort for our passengers to know we're on alert and we're out there and we've got eyes and ears watching out for them," said Hamm-Niebruegge.

Lambert Airport makes it clear no guns are allowed inside, unless you're checking a bag. But after Friday's shooting some people are questioning that policy.

Valerie Betts, a passenger, said, "Well I guess they shouldn't let people check guns anymore unless you're a marshal and are actually allowed to have a gun."

It's something the industry may take another look at.

"The way the world is, the dangers and threats in the world, I think this industry has to look every day at what's out there and should we make adjustments and changes?" said Hamm-Niebruegge.

She also says it is up to the individual airlines to decide if passengers are allowed to check guns. Such guidelines are regulated by the FAA.

