Suspect in Shiloh armed robbery apprehended

SHILOH, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Juston J. Addison, 22, has been arrested and charged in connection to a New Year’s Eve armed robbery.

According to investigators, the Shiloh Police Department responded to an apartment in the 500 block of Williamsburg Drive around 9:30 p.m. on December 31 for a report of an armed robbery.

The residents of the apartment told police they had been robbed at gunpoint. The suspects were an acquaintance of one of the victims, so the suspects were let into the residence by the victims. No one was harmed during the incident.

Addison was taken into custody on January 5. The St. Clair County State’s Attorney James Fuld officially charged Addison with Armed Robbery with a Firearm on January 6. Addison is currently being held at the St. Clair County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

The Shiloh Police Department is still seeking a second suspect in this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shiloh Police Department.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

