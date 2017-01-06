Two missing adults with special needs found in Belleville

Kimberly Maxwell and Kyron Hawthorne have been missing from Cahokia, Ill. since the early hours of January 3. (Credit: KMOV).

CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Two adults, Kimberly Maxwell and Kyron Hawthorne, who both have special needs have have been found safe after going missing for nearly four days.

Martin Maxwell, the father of Kimberly Maxwell, said the pair were found around 3:00 a.m. in Belleville. Both Kimberly Maxwell, 30, and Hawthorne, 18, are from Cahokia.

The pair were found after Kimberly Maxwell called a relative because she nor Hawthorne had any money to buy food.

Kimberly Maxwell gave no specific reason why the two left home, her father said.

The two have gone missing together before, but never for extended period of time.

