Why MoDOT chose not to pre-treat the roads

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Thursday morning's commuting headache depended on where you were going. There were some slick spots in Missouri, particularly in Franklin County. Meanwhile over in Illinois it was quiet.

MoDOT and IDOT had a lot of decisions to make ahead of the snowfall. The biggest one: whether or not to pre-treat the roads. MoDOT

chose not to pre-treat.



"Given the forecast that the snow is going to be light and powdery we believe most of it would blow off the road and we had concerns because pre-treating is liquid chemicals and usually at these lower temps in the upper teens we had concerns of flash freezing as the liquids were applied to the surface," said Arisa Prapaisilp, with MoDOT.



Even after this morning's commute,MoDOT engineers stand by their decision. A quick drive across the Mississippi River and the roads were easier to navigate. We asked IDOT if that's because of its decision to pre-treat.

"It was a tradeoff and with our situation with the timing and the resources that we have we felt being aggressive was the better play," said Joe Monroe, with IDOT.

But Monroe says it wasn't an easy decision. It's also a decision IDOT warns could be an issue later today.



Monroe said, "It's a refreeze you're starting to see it on the ramps and the intersections where we have runoff and chemical starts to become diluted."

No matter what side of the river you live on, here is some sound advice if you plan to head out.

"If you can just let them do their job we're going to give them the resources they need to do their job if you help us out i think everybody wins," said Monroe.

MoDOT engineers also said they are thankful some schools cancelled classed to keep drivers off the road so they can clear the streets.

