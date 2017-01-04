Ask and you shall receive: Blues not finished wearing Winter Classic sweaters

Support for the Blues' Winter Classic sweaters was overwhelming, so they're not going away just yet. (AP Photo/Billy Hurst)

For those who left the Winter Classic thinking ‘they should wear these sweaters every game!' the Blues have offered a compromise.

Though they won’t permanently ditch the current home colors for the slick sweaters with vintage flair donned over the weekend at Busch Stadium, the Blues announced Wednesday that the Winter Classic set will see game action once again.

Via press release, the team announced six additional dates for which it will break out the ‘Air Force’ blue sweaters during the remainder of the season, including this coming Saturday, Jan. 7 when St. Louis hosts Dallas at Scottrade Center.

In addition to Saturday’s game, the throwback-style jerseys will be worn Feb. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, March 11 vs. New York Islanders, March 25 vs. Calgary, April 2 vs. Nashville and April 9 vs. Colorado.

Ever since the designs leaked back in early November, fans have gone wild over the uniform set, which is a refreshed tribute to the color scheme of the Blues' inaugural 1967-68 season. Fans who painted downtown with the infectious shade of light blue over the weekend now have an excuse to do so the rest of the season.

