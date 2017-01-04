Local siblings return home after making miraculous recovery

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A teenage brother and sister are proving hard work pays off, especially when you're in it together.

The Strebe siblings suffered serious brain trauma in a car accident in Salem, Missouri. It happened on October 25 when their car flipped on a country road.

They were flown to St. Louis Children's Hospital and have been there ever since.

"I was probably the most horrific thing I've ever seen," said the siblings' mother, Julie Strebe.

Kirsten Strebe ,16, and her 13-year-old brother Elias were in comas with skull fractures, bleeding brains and other traumatic injuries. But they also had hope.

"My son is learning how to talk again. My daughter has learned to tie her shoes, to walk. These were things that we weren't even sure they were going to be able to do after a traumatic brain injury," Julie said.

The Strebe's know a different ending. They lost their son John Ryan Strebe in a car accident 13 years ago.

John Strebe, their father, said, "To sit there on that anniversary and look to the left at one child on a ventilator and to the right the other ones still on a ventilator. It was a sobering reality."

"As a mom your job is to protect your children and immediately. I just felt that I had failed," said Julie.

But it's Kirsten and Elias who are pulling their parents through this tough time.

"If it weren't for the kids and their attitudes we'd be swallowed up in anger over the accident," John said.

Doctors said there's no medical reason or scientific explanation for the Strebe's quick recovery.

"A miracle, definitely, no doubt in my mind," said Julie.

The Strebe family gives the doctors, nurses, and therapists at St. Louis Children’s Hospital a lot of credit for their recovery.

Thursday night, The Strebe family welcomed Kristen and Elias home with a police escort.

If you would like to donate to the family, you can do so here.



