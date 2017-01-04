Suspect in custody after allegedly shooting killing Belleville man in front of family

A man is facing murder charges following a shooting in Belleville on the morning of Dec. 30.

According to authorities, David Fields is charged with two counts of murder after he allegedly shot and killed Carl Silas during a home invasion at his apartment on West Boulevard.

His fiancée and children were in the apartment at the time, but were not harmed in the incident.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is continuing the investigation.

