Salvation Army Red Kettle Blitz Day

The holidays may be over, but the Salvation Army still needs your help. Join KMOV on Wednesday, January 10 for the first-ever Red Kettle Blitz.

This one-day event allows donors to drive by and drop off their donation to volunteers holding red kettles without getting out of their vehicle. The blitz is being held to help The Salvation Army reach its fundraising goal to ensure programs and services are available year-round to those in need.

Donations will be accepted from 7a-6p at two locations: Kiener Plaza and The Salvation Army Headquarters at 1130 Hampton. Southbound Hampton traffic can make a donation across the street from the Headquarters at Mike Talanya's Juke box restaurant.

For more information, visit stlsalvationarmy.org