Suspect in custody following 4-vehicle accident with reported shots fired in North City

Officers responded to a four vehicle accident in north St. Louis City early Tuesday morning, along with calls for "flourishing" and "shots fired."

According to authorities, the incident happened at approximately 5:10 a.m. in the 5700 block of West Florissant. A woman was seen leaving the scene of the suspect vehicle.

Upon arrival, police said that officers located a female subject matching the description of the female that left the scene of the accident. Once confronted, the female resisted arrest, and was taken into custody after being tased. A firearm and suspected narcotics were recovered from the suspect, a 27-year-old female.

The investigation is ongoing.

