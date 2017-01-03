Blues place Ty Rattie on waivers

St. Louis Blues right wing Ty Rattie (18) is defended by Chicago Blackhawks center Artem Anisimov (15) during the first period of an NHL hockey preseason game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

The latest roster move by the St. Louis Blues will disappoint the pocket of the fan base that believes Ty Rattie should get more opportunity at the bottom of the forward rotation in St. Louis.

With the city still basking in the glow of the Winter Classic, the Blues placed Rattie on waivers Wednesday. This means 29 other NHL clubs have the opportunity to claim him over the next 24 hours. St. Louis would prefer that he clear waivers, allowing the team to retain his rights and send him back to the AHL Chicago Wolves.

This situation comes about after the Blues signed Rattie to a one-way deal before the 2016-2017 season, meaning he could not be returned to the AHL without passing through this waivers process.

The 23 year-old right-winger has experienced success in the minors, but has struggled to catch on with the Blues; in 30 career games with St. Louis since 2014, Rattie has scored just four goals. As he has toiled in ‘healthy scratch’ limbo for much of this season, this move doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

