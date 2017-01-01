Winter Classic to begin at noon Monday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The National Hockey League has announced Monday’s Winter Classic will be played at its normal start of noon.

The start time of the outdoor game between the Blues and the Blackhawks was up in the air after scattered showers were forecasted for Monday.

The start time of the 2017 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic between the @StLouisBlues and @NHLBlackhawks will remain at Noon CT/1pm ET. — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 2, 2017

NHL officials said they consulted with meteorologists and decided that the game's original start time should provide the best opportunity to play the game.

The NHL also wants to remind fans that umbrellas are not permitted inside Busch Stadium for the game and the gates will open at 10 a.m.

“We’ve been faced with some of these issues before and have never not had the game played,” Kris King, the National Hockey League’s Senior Vice President, told News 4 on Friday.

Once the game begins, the NHL Commissioner could make temporary stoppages if weather conditions become unplayable.

The league released a press release with the following period and game formatting that could be reconfigured due to stoppages:

In the event of high winds at the ice surface, the clubs will switch ends at the 10:00 minute mark of the third period as signaled by a "hard whistle." The face off will take place where the play was whistled dead. This identical procedure will take place at the 2:30 minute mark of an overtime period, if needed.



In the event of a shootout, each club will determine what end they prefer to defend, which could be the same end.



If the game is started, then stopped permanently due to unplayable weather conditions, it will be deemed "official" once two periods have been played. The team leading at the time play is stopped will be declared the winner and will be awarded two points in the standings.



If the game is tied at the time play is stopped permanently, any time after two periods of play, each team will be awarded one point in the standings, with an opportunity to earn an additional point in a standard shootout format.



If weather conditions permit, the shootout will be conducted at Busch Stadium immediately after regulation play has been stopped. If weather conditions make it impossible to conduct a shootout safely at Busch Stadium, the shootout will take place at United Center on Sunday, February 26 prior to the regularly scheduled St. Louis-Chicago game, with St. Louis deemed the home club for shootout purposes only.



If the game is started, and stopped permanently due to unplayable weather conditions, and fewer than two periods of regular time has been played, the game will be officially "postponed" and, if possible, will be played in its entirety at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, January 3. If the game cannot be replayed at Busch Stadium on January 3, it will be rescheduled at Scottrade Center for a date to be determined later in the season.



Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.