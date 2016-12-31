Police: Man kills wife before turning gun on himself on New Years Eve

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Neighbors are shaken after a murder-suicide left two dead in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood.

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of South Spring on December 31. Police said James Aubuchon, 32, shot his wife Stacey then turned the gun on himself.

“I noticed all these cops pulled up and they just opened the door and you can just hear them saying ‘Police! Police!’ Then you hear them kicking doors in,” said Chiquetta Hunter, a neighbor. “I was like ‘Oh God, what happened here?’ It’s sad.”

Hunter said the young couple with kids lived at the house and that she has seen problems over there in the past.

“I noticed one day she climbed out that window at the top and was laying on the roof and that’s unusual for any human being to do something like that.”

Hunter said just looking at the woman you could see pain in her eyes.

“He wouldn’t let her come out[side] and talk to nobody or communicate with anyone. I tried to reach out to her.”

She said it is a sad ending to a life that could still be here if she had been able to reach out for help.

No other information was immediately released.

