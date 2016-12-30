Hazelwood man in custody after man killed, woman injured in Dogtown stabbing

Sterl McDaniel is accused of fatally stabbing a man and injuring a woman in Dogtown on Dec. 30 (Credit: St. Louis Police)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A suspect is custody after a man was killed and a woman was injured in a stabbing just south of Forest Park in Dogtown.

The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. December 30 in the 1000 block of Art Hill Place.

Jonathan DeTurk, 36, was found with multiple stab wounds inside of his home. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A 25-year-old woman was also found with a stab wound, but was conscious and breathing when police arrived.

Police said the investigation revealed the suspect, identified as Sterl McDaniel, entered the home, stabbed each victim with a knife and then ran from the scene.

The 35-year-old suspect from Hazelwood has been charged with murder first, assault first, two counts of armed criminal action, burglary first and tampering with physical evidence. He is being held without bond.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved