Illinois college student mistakenly declared dead; blocked from financial aid

(KMOV.com) – A student at Chicago State is just one year from graduating, but she may not get financial aid because people think she’s dead.

Back in August, Ashley Walker lost her father to lung cancer. Since then, weird things have started happening to Walker.

Walker, a Chemistry major, was declined internet service, then the school’s financial aid office wanted to see her social security card. When she went the social security office, they told her she died in August.

“I looked at him and said August 31? And he said yeah! And I was like that’s the day my father died,” Walker said.

Not only does Walker have her father’s death certificate, but her name is listed as an informant.

Now, credit agencies think she is dead too. Walker has piles of paperwork to fill out and is optimistic it will get resolved before next semester.

