Vehicle sought after woman killed in Central West End

Police are searching for this maroon vehicle after a woman was killed Thursday (Credit: Police)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Surveillance photos have been released of a vehicle of interest in connection to a fatal shooting.

Milloria Washington, 49, was shot by an unidentified man while she was inside her vehicle in the 4000 block of Delmar in the Central West End around 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

After being shot, Washington was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, the suspect, who fled the scene before police arrived, may have been known to the victim.

Friday morning, police released photos of a vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting. The vehicle, which appears to be a maroon four-door vehicle, possibly a Nissan, was seen going north on Sarah from Delmar following the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police of CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

