Man facing multiple child molestation charges

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Percy Johnson, 19, of Florissant is facing four charges of statutory sodomy and two charges of child molestation after police say he abused two victims under the age of twelve.

According to court documents, Johnson engaged in sexual acts with both victims in June of 2016.

The victims were both known to Johnson, so police do not believe there are any other victims.

Johnson is currently being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.