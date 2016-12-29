St. Louis couple wins big Powerball Prize

A St. Louis couple is ending the year on a high note after winning a hefty lottery prize.

Melissa Voss-Hummel and her wife, Dawn, were spending an evening at their bar, Hummel's Pub in St. Louis, enjoying food and cocktails on Dec. 17.

According to Voss-Hummel, she and her wife regularly press their luck by playing Powerball, Lotto, Show Me Cash, and Club Keno, although never striking the jackpot.

A Powerball ticket purchase at Hummel's Pub that night would turn their luck around to the tune of $50,000.

"My wife was actually the one who saw that we had won and called me. I thought she was having a heart attack; she was so excited," said Voss-Hummel. "She brought the ticket to me and I couldn't believe my eyes. I just kept looking at the numbers online to double-check that we hadn't matched all the numbers to win the jackpot. I'm still in shock, to be honest."

The couple used "Quick Pick" to have the Lottery terminal randomly select her numbers: 1, 8, 16, 40, and 48 with a Powerball of 10. The couple matched four white balls and the Powerball number to win the $50,000 prize, according to a Missouri Lottery news release.

The win came on the heals of a $1,500 prize from Club Keno just a few weeks earlier.

As for what the lucky couple will do with their winnings, they don't foresee making any "rash decisions," the news release said.

