Man injured in South City drive-by shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man is recovering and police are looking for suspects after a drive-by shooting in south St. Louis City.

The victims told police they were driving in the 4300 block of Nebraska around 10 a.m. when they noticed a blue vehicle following them. They said someone in the vehicle opened fire and followed the victim’s vehicle as the traveled down Keokuk to the 3500 block of Marine where the victim’s vehicle struck four other vehicles before coming to a stop. The suspect vehicle fled the scene.

One victim, a man, suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh and fled to the 3600 block of South Broadway. He was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition. The other victim, a woman, was uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.