Bank inside West County Schnucks robbed; police looking for suspect

Creve Couer Police say this man robbed a bank inside a Schnucks.

CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Creve Coeur Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a U.S. Bank inside a St. Louis County Schnucks.

According to investigators, officers responded to a call of a bank robbery in the 12700 block of Olive Blvd. just before 1 p.m. When officers arrived, they determined the bank had been robbed of an unknown amount. Although the suspect never displayed a weapon, it was implied that he was armed. 

The suspect fled the scene and the investigation is ongoing. 

